Summer Nights at the Embassy Theatre continues Wednesday with KelsiCote Amig@s

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Embassy Theatre is hosting KelsiCote Amig@s this Wednesday 5 at Summer Nights at the Embassy. The event is open from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., with music starting at 6 p.m.

The presenting sponsor for the series is Chuck & Lisa Surack and Sweetwater. Embassy Presents sponsors are The James Foundation and Fort Wayne Metals. Associate sponsors are TriCore Logic and Premier Bank.

Photo courtesy of the Embassy Theatre

Singer-songwriters, Kelsi Lee (USA) and Cote Godoy (Chile) bridge distinct cultural roots forming a fresh sound uniquely their own. The band is made up of exceptional musicians (Colin Boyd on percussion, Tommy Saul on piano, Casey Stansifer on bass, and Derek Reeves on viola). Their music fuses styles and rhythms of North and South America with lyrical interplay in English, Spanish and modern Greek. High energy live performances invite listeners on a dynamic and unforgettable adventure of music and storytelling. The theater said KelsiCote Amig@s’ full band format includes phenomenal international musicians from both North and South America.

The featured food partner this week is Club Soda. Mad Anthony Brewing is the Microbrew Sponsor. The theater said a cash bar and concessions are available as well. The Embassy bar will feature a frozen lime margarita.

The Embassy said it offers an indoor/outdoor experience with access to the Parkview Health Rooftop Patio where patrons can hear the live music and see Fort Wayne’s spectacular skyline. Summer Nights is a rain or shine event. If weather is not favorable for rooftop viewing, patrons can enjoy the full show in the ballroom.

Fans of the Embassy can get a sneak peek of the event through the Summer Nights Live Band Cam that broadcasts every Wednesday from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. when the featured band or artist is performing on Venmo or by visiting the Embassy Theatre’s website. The theater said the link will also be shared prior to show time on the Embassy’s Facebook and Instagram pages.

Single tickets for all Summer Nights events are $5, plus applicable fees. Purchase tickets at the STAR Bank box office at 260-424-5665 or through ticketmaster.com.

The remaining season lineup can be found at www.fwembassytheatre.org (subject to change).