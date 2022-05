FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Landing will host live music each Friday night in June, July and August.

The second annual Downtown Live! concert series kicks off Friday on The Landing with Fort Wayne Funk Orchestra.

The concert series features a variety of local musicians and performers each Friday evening from 6-8 p.m. on The Landing. Shows are family friendly, free and open to the public.

