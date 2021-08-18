Subscriptions on sale for Broadway at the Embassy Theatre

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Embassy Theatre and Nederlander National Markets have announced that Broadway at the Embassy subscriptions are now open to the public.

Broadway at the Embassy 2021-2022 Season presented by Midwest America Federal Credit Union lineup:

Anastasia: Nov. 3, 2021

RENT: Nov. 20, 2021

Cats: Jan. 24 and 25, 2022

Hairspray: March 23, 2022

Jersey Boys: April 21, 2022

In addition to the titles in the 2021-22 series, the Embassy Theatre said the rescheduled performance of Waitress from the 2019-2020 season will play April 5 and 6, 2022. Subscribers can add Waitress for an additional fee.

New subscribers can purchase a subscription through the Embassy Theatre’s AccountManager.

Those new to AccountManager will need to create an account here. If needed, new subscribers can also access a handy, step-by-step help guide for creating your account here.

The only way to guarantee the same seat to each show is to purchase a season subscription package, starting as low as $205 for all five shows, the theater said.

Subscribers chose the option to renew their seats from year to year and have the first options on upgrading seats. Subscribers will also receive additional special ticket offers and the chance to purchase tickets to add-on shows before the general public. The Embassy said subscription tickets are mailed to each subscriber prior to the performance to avoid box office lines and lost ticket insurance is included at no additional charge.