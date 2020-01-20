Styx to perform at the Sweetwater Performance Pavilion in July.

Sweetwater announced Monday that multi-million-selling rock band STYX will perform in concert on Tuesday, July 28 at the Sweetwater Performance Pavilion in Fort Wayne. According to a press release, concertgoers will enjoy the band’s 16th studio album “The Mission” – the most ambitious, most challenging, and most rewarding release to date.

Although they began as an artsy “prog rock” band, STYX would eventually transform into the virtual arena rock prototype by the late ’70s and early ’80s due to a fondness for bombastic rockers and soaring power ballads. The seeds for the band were planted in another Chicago band during the late ’60s, the Tradewinds, which featured brothers Chuck and John Panozzo (who played bass and drums, respectively), as well as acquaintance Dennis DeYoung (vocals, keyboards). By the dawn of the ’70s, the group had changed its name to TW4, and welcomed aboard a pair of guitarists/vocalists, James “JY” Young and John Curulewski — securing a recording contract in 1972 with Wooden Nickel Records (a subsidiary of RCA). Soon after, the group opted to change its name once more, this time to STYX, named after a river from Greek mythology that ran through “the land of the dead” in the underworld.

Over the course of their 40-year career, STYX has released 15 studio albums, six best-of compilations, and four live albums – garnering eight Top Ten singles. STYX has sold more than 30 million albums worldwide. The band’s latest album “The Mission” debuted on various Billboard charts, including: No. 6 on Top Rock Albums, No. 11 on Physical Albums, No. 11 on Vinyl Albums, No. 13 on Current Albums, and No. 14 Billboard Top Albums, among several others.

Tickets for the STYX concert go on sale this Friday, Jan. 24 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at the Sweetwater campus located at 5501 US Highway 30 West and online via sweetwaterpavilion.com.