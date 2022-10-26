(WANE) — From “Spirited Away” to “Princess Mononoke,” Studio Ghibli has made a name for itself in Japan and abroad by drawing favorable critic and fan reviews for a vast majority of the studio’s catalog.

To celebrate a Studio Ghibli theme park that will soon be opening in Japan, GetWindstream did a study to find the most popular Studio Ghibli movie in each state and Washington D.C., which ended up providing some interesting results.

In Indiana, as well as three other states, “The Cat Returns” turned out to be the most popular Studio Ghibli film, according to the study.

The study also found “Grave of the Fireflies” and “Howl’s Moving Castle” were the top two favorite Studio Ghibli films in the U.S.

The former was the top choice for 18 states, while “Howl’s Moving Castle” captured the top spot in 14 states.

Six other Studio Ghibli films made the top of the list for at least one state:

“Princess Mononoke” – 4

“Kiki’s Delivery Service” – 3

“Porco Rosso” – 3

“When Marnie Was There” – 3

“Ponyo” – 1

“Spirited Away” – 1

Despite being the only foreign language film to win an Academy Award for Best Animated Feature, “Spirited Away” was only considered the top Studio Ghibli movie in Hawaii, according to the study.

A notable omission from the list is “My Neighbor Totoro” since it has received plenty of awards, and the titular character eventually became the mascot for Studio Ghibli.

The English voice casts for Studio Ghibli films have included some of Hollywood’s greatest talents, including Matt Damon, Liam Neeson, Christian Bale and Anne Hathaway, to name a few.

The study used IMDb and SEMRush to compile every film from Studio Ghibli and the search volume for each movie. Next, the study narrowed the list to the top 15 Studio Ghibli films with the highest overall volume and used Google Trends to determine which films were googled most in each state.