Streaming video, online retailers escape pandemic pounding

NEW YORK (AP) — COVID-19 may have knocked U.S. stocks into a bear market, but it’s left several key companies asking the question “what recession?”

Streaming video services, video game makers, and consumer staples companies have all gained ground as people stay home, try to stay entertained and focus on essentials.

Netflix, already the top streaming entertainment service, has benefited from a mostly captive audience.

Grocery chains and certain consumer product makers, including Clorox, have also held up well as consumers shop for food, toiletry and cleaning essentials during the pandemic.

