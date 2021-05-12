Straight No Chaser announces new tour with stop in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Popular a cappella group Straight No Chaser will return to the road this year on a new tour, with a stop in Fort Wayne.

The group will bring their “Back in the High Life” tour to the Embassy Theatre on Thursday, Dec. 16 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale to the public May 21 at 10 a.m.

“To say we are excited is a huge understatement,” said group member Steve Morgan. “We cannot wait for the curtain to come up and for us to see actual fans and not cardboard cutouts. We are so grateful for our fans who invited us into their homes to perform virtually over the last year, but there is no replacing the real thing. We cannot wait to feel the energy of being in the same room as our fans again.”

Straight No Chaser has recorded more than 1 billion streams and sold more than 1.5 million concert tickets worldwide. The group formed in 1996 at Indiana University in Bloomington.