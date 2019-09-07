Sony releasing 40th anniversary-edition Walkman

(CNN) — One of the 80’s cultural icons is making a comeback right on time for a big anniversary.

Sony is releasing a new version of its Walkman, as the device approaches its 40th birthday.

Walkman was the first truly portable cassette player that came out in 1979.

The anniversary edition does not actually play cassettes, but its screensaver and soft case look like it does.

It is an Android-powered music player that can store up to 16 gigabytes and connects to Wi-Fi.

Sony has sold some 200 million Walkmans over the last 40 years.

The new retro version is limited release and will sell for about $500.