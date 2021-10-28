Skillet to headline Winter Jam 2022 at Memorial Coliseum

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Winter Jam Tour Spectacular, Christian music’s premiere multi-artist annual outing, will be stopping at the Memorial Coliseum on Feb. 17, 2022.

Created and hosted by one of Christian music’s most influential bands, NewSong, the Winter Jam Tour Spectacular exploded from a single show in 1995 to become the genre’s benchmark tour. Showcasing the best and brightest in Christian music, Winter Jam provides a powerful platform for the Gospel in major arenas nationwide.

The “no ticket required”/$10 donation at the door show will include number of performers: Skillet, Tauren Wells, KB, Colton Dixon, I Am They and Newsong. The Pre-Jam opening set will feature Abby Robertson and Bayside Worship. This year’s speaker will be Shane Pruitt.

In addition to the tour’s Jam Nation membership, which allows attendees advance venue entry in addition to other special perks, Winter Jam is introducing a limited number of Jam Nation MAX passes. This exclusive pass includes a backstage tour, meet & greet and photo with Skillet, exclusive reserved seating as well as free Platinum Admission to Unlimited Shows on the 2022 Winter Jam Tour.

For further information, visit jamtour.com. Follow Winter Jam on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.