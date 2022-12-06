FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Rock bands Skid Row and Buckcherry will soon be making their way to Fort Wayne together as part of a co-headline tour.

“The Gang’s All Here Tour” begins March 9 in Bowler, Wisconsin, and will make its way to Fort Wayne March 14.

The concert will be held at Piere’s Entertainment Center.

“Put two great live rock and roll bands together and watch the sparks fly,” said Josh Todd, lead singer of Buckcherry.

The band No Resolve will also support select shows on the tour, including the show in Fort Wayne.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Dec. 9 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.