SiriusXM launches summer camp: ‘Camp KPL’

NEW YORK, NY (WANE) – The popular kid’s radio station on SiriusXM has launched a virtual summer camp following the cancellations of many camps due to coronavirus concerns.

SiriusXM sent out a press release announcing that “Camp KPL” begins Monday, June 1 on SiriusXM’s Kids Place Live Channel (channel 78). The camp runs weekdays from noon – 3 p.m. throughout the summer. Each show will be available On-Demand for two weeks following the original airing.

Kids Place Live will be hosts will lead virtual activities with hopes of expanding the imaginations of the campers through ‘Theater of the Mind’ and interactive call-ins with campers will be encouraged. Other activities will include daily story time, an interactive kid’s comedy club where listeners can call in to share their jokes, concerts with Grammy award-winning kids’ musicians and daily missions from Kids Place Live Host, Absolutely Mandy. Outdoor experts, ‘The Okee Dokee Brothers’ will encourage campers to explore the outdoors with safe summertime activities for kids and families.

“The cancellation of in-person camps has been a major blow for parents and children across the country. With Camp KPL we are filling the summer void with fun, engaging experiences that are available On Demand and don’t involve staring at a screen,” said Megan Liberman, SiriusXM’s Senior Vice President of News, Talk, and Entertainment Programming.

Parents can sign up for SiriusXM with 4 months free included with a new subscription. Details can be found on the SiriusXM app, on connected devices, smart speakers and on the website: www.siriusxm.com/homefree.