Single tickets available for Fort Wayne Ballet’s 2021-2022 season

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Single tickets will be going on sale for the Fort Wayne Ballet’s 65th Fall Season beginning Wednesday at noon.

Fort Wayne Ballet’s 2021-2022 Season is filled with dynamic programming for the whole family, this season champions the themes that bring us together to celebrate the beauty and resiliency of the arts. Whether you prefer the traditional, the new, or the unexpected, we’ve got something for everyone.

The 2021-2022 season will start Sep. 30 with “Diversions 21,” a production the Ballet described as encompassing both classical and contemporary works. Nightly performances will be at 7 p.m. at Parkview Physicians Group ArtsLab through Oct. 2.

Taking the stage Oct. 22 and 23 at the Arts United Center is “Giselle,” described by the Ballet as a romantic tragedy with unrequited love and revenge from beyond the grave.

Also coming to the Arts United Center is the holiday classic “The Nutcracker,” running from Dec. 3 to Dec. 12 with both evening and matinee performances.

FALL Performance Dates, Times, Single Ticket Prices :

Diversions 21: Tickets Starting at $35

Sept. 30 at 7 p.m.

Oct. 1 at 7 p.m.

Oct. 2 at 7 p.m.

Giselle: Tickets Starting at $35

Oct. 22 at 7 p.m.

Oct. 23 at 7 p.m.

The Nutcracker: Tickets Starting at $35

Dec. 3 at 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 4 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 5 at 2 p.m.

Dec. 9 at 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 10 at 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 11 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Dec.12 at 2 p.m.

For the best price, the ballet said Fall Season Subscriptions are also available. Single tickets can be purchased through the ArtsTix Community Box Office by visiting artstix.org or by calling 260-422-4226.