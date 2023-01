FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Multi-platinum rock band Shinedown revealed plans for a new tour Monday, with Fort Wayne being announced as one of the host cities.

Shinedown, along with Three Days Grace and From Ashes to New, will perform a concert at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum April 27.

Tickets go on sale Jan. 27.

The announcement comes after Shinedown recently released their newest album, “Planet Zero,” July 1, 2022.