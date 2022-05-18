WASHINGTON (CBS) — First Lady Jill Biden on Wednesday welcomed mental health advocates and professionals to the White House for a Mental Health Awareness Month event.

The gathering was part of the first-ever Mental Health Youth Action Forum. The Biden Administration said it was part of its promise to put a focus on mental health in America, especially among young people.

On hand to guide the conversation were speakers U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy and Singer, Actress and mental health advocate Selena Gomez. Gomez has been open about her mental health struggles and her diagnosis with bipolar disorder. During the forum she said mental health is very personal to her and she hopes to help others who may be struggling.

In a statement on the forum the White House said in part:

Even before the pandemic, demand for mental health and substance use services was increasing, especially for our nation’s young people. The COVID-19 pandemic has only made the situation more challenging, subjecting many young Americans to social isolation, loss of routines, and traumatic grief. Eliminating these barriers and expanding the full continuum of prevention, treatment, and recovery services, as well as prioritizing integration of these services into settings where young people and their families can access them, are key priorities for the Biden-Harris Administration.