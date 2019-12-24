Sea World Orlando to change killer whale show in 2020

FILE – In this Nov. 30, 2006, file photo, a young girl watches through the glass as a killer whale passes by while swimming in a display tank at SeaWorld in San Diego. SeaWorld San Diego is ending its controversial and long-running killer whale show. The show that featured orcas cavorting with trainers and leaping […]

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — SeaWorld Orlando says it’ll begin 2020 by changing its centerpiece killer-whale show.

The theme park will replace its “One Ocean” show with “Orca Encounter.” The new show is about killer whales’ behavior and the importance of conservation.

“One Ocean” revolved around a conservation theme. It was SeaWorld’s first show that did not include trainers in the water with the killer whales.

The changes came after the 2010 death of SeaWorld Orlando trainer Dawn Brancheau, who was battered and drowned by a killer whale.

In 2013, the documentary “Blackfish” was critical of SeaWorld policies.

Animal rights group PETA has pushed for the company to relocate its animals to coastal sanctuaries.

