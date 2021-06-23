Sammy Hagar & the Circle to play 600 seat venue in Wabash County

WABASH, Ind. (WANE) Sammy Hagar & The Circle will perform at the Eagles Theatre in Wabash, Indiana on Friday, Aug. 13 at 7:30 p.m. The performance will offer a rare opportunity to see the band perform in one of the smallest venues they have played in decades – just 25 rows with a capacity of 600. This exclusive, special stop on his summer tour is presented by Honeywell Arts & Entertainment.

The fully electric, live concert will feature the music of Van Halen, Led Zeppelin, and more. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 2, 10:00 a.m. at HoneywellArts.org.

Led by Rock & Roll Hall of Fame vocalist, guitarist, and songwriter Hagar, The Circle also includes: Michael Anthony, renowned Van Halen bassist and fellow Rock Hall of Fame inductee; Jason Bonham, acclaimed journeyman drummer and son of Led Zeppelin’s iconic drummer John Bonham; and Vic Johnson, Hagar’s longtime guitar virtuoso who seamlessly shreds through some of rock’s most iconic riffs.

File – Eagles Theatre in Wabash, Indiana

The concert will be the first touring act to perform live at the 115-year-old Eagles Theatre following the venue’s closure due to the pandemic. In February 2020, the venue had reopened after a two-year renovation, only to be forced to close weeks later.

“We are thrilled to welcome touring acts to the renovated Eagles Theatre stage,” said Tod Minnich, CEO of Honeywell Arts & Entertainment. “This iconic venue offers guests a one-of-a-kind entertainment experience with its intimate setting, historic charm, and state-of-the-art sound and lights. Sammy Hagar is the perfect artist to relaunch this facility! He will bring a level of energy that matches the excitement of fans for the return of live indoor concerts.”