Ronaldinho arrested in Paraguay in false passport case

SAO PAULO (AP) — Soccer star Ronaldinho has been arrested in a hotel in Paraguay’s capital after authorities said he entered the country with falsified documents.

Paraguay’s prosecutors office said in a statement that the 39-year-old Brazilian and his brother, Roberto Assis, were taken to a police station in Asunción shortly before 10 p.m. local time.

Ronaldinho’s lawyer Sérgio Queiroz confirmed the arrest to The Associated Press and said his legal team in Paraguay has filed an injunction to release the former footballer and his brother.

