HAMILTON, Ind. (WANE) — On Saturday, June 17, country music star Rodney Atkins will head to Hamilton to perform a concert at Double H Farms.

Singer-songwriter Matt Williams and local rock band “Whoa, Man!” will also be performing in the concert.

General admission tickets cost $45 before fees, and concertgoers are encouraged to bring their own lawn chair or blanket since general admission tickets are lawn seats.

Gates open at 5:00 p.m., and “Whoa, Man!” will kick off the concert at 7:00 p.m.