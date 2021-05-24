Retro Reels returns to 13-24 Drive In June 3

WABASH, Ind. (WANE) – The 13-24 Drive In has announced that Retro Reels will return in June for the 2021 season, featuring popular retro films selected by voters.
Tickets for Retro Reels are $8 per carload, available online or at the gate. Gates open at 8 p.m. and films begin at approximately 9:45 p.m.
The drive in said concessions are available for purchase in advance via the FanFood app and throughout each event. Guests will be able to pick up their order from a designated window and skip the line. New concession offerings this year include Swayzee tenderloins, house-made potato chips, mozzarella sticks and more.
Retro Reels Lineup:
- The Goonies – Thursday, June 3
- Dirty Dancing – Thursday, June 10
- Grease – Thursday, June 17
- Days of Thunder – Thursday, June 24
- Smokey and the Bandit – Thursday, July 1
- Forrest Gump – Thursday, July 8
- Beetlejuice – Thursday, July 15
- Apollo 13 – Thursday, July 22
- Jurassic Park – Thursday, July 29
- Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle – Thursday, August 5
Sponsorship is provided by Lundquist Appraisals & Real Estate and Rick’s Auto Repair & 24 Hour Towing.
For more information about the 13-24 Drive In, concessions stand offerings, and parking, visit 1324DriveIn.com/faq.
For more information about the loyalty club, Marquee Members, visit 1324DriveIn.com/marquee-members