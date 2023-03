FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) They’ve sold millions of records, had a bunch of top 10 hits and in August, REO Speedwagon will bring the band’s 2023 tour to Fort Wayne.

Known for hits like “Roll with the Changes,” “Take it on the Run,” and “Can’t fight this Feeling,” REO will play at the Foellinger Outdoor Theatre on September 5.

Tickets go on sale at Ticketmaster on Friday, March 24 at 10 a.m. Presale is currently underway.