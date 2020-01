Sweetwater announced Monday that multi-million-selling rock band STYX will perform in concert on Tuesday, July 28 at the Sweetwater Performance Pavilion in Fort Wayne. According to a press release, concertgoers will enjoy the band’s 16th studio album “The Mission” – the most ambitious, most challenging, and most rewarding release to date.

Although they began as an artsy “prog rock” band, STYX would eventually transform into the virtual arena rock prototype by the late '70s and early '80s due to a fondness for bombastic rockers and soaring power ballads. The seeds for the band were planted in another Chicago band during the late '60s, the Tradewinds, which featured brothers Chuck and John Panozzo (who played bass and drums, respectively), as well as acquaintance Dennis DeYoung (vocals, keyboards). By the dawn of the '70s, the group had changed its name to TW4, and welcomed aboard a pair of guitarists/vocalists, James "JY" Young and John Curulewski -- securing a recording contract in 1972 with Wooden Nickel Records (a subsidiary of RCA). Soon after, the group opted to change its name once more, this time to STYX, named after a river from Greek mythology that ran through "the land of the dead" in the underworld.