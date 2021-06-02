REO Speedwagon returns to Foellinger Theatre July 31 for rescheduled show

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Classic rock group REO Speedwagon will return to Fort Wayne for a show later this summer.

REO Speedwagon will perform at the Foellinger Theatre on Saturday, July 31, at 8 p.m. The show was rescheduled from last summer due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The show will feature hits like “In Your Letter,” “Can’t Fight This Feeling,” “Time For Me To Fly,” “Roll With The Changes,” “Keep On Loving You,” and “Take It On the Run.”

Tickets for the show are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com or in person at the Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Administrative Offices, 705 E. State Blvd., Monday-Friday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Previously purchased tickets for the originally scheduled show last summer will be honored for the new date.