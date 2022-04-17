FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — If you’re a fan of pinball games or think you have what it takes to win a tournament, then the Stern Army Boot Camp tournament is for you.

On Easter Sunday, you can compete in a pinball tournament against other players to win prizes at Fort Wayne Pinball Arcade.

With nearly 140 arcade games dating back to the 1970’s, there are plenty of games you can play. It’s very easy to lose track of time while playing the games.

The tournament will be a 3 Strike, Head to Head Match Play Tournament with the higher (best) seeded player always playing the 2nd player.

The tournament will start promptly at 2 p.m. A $1 IFPA fee and coin drop are required. Store owner Mike Burgess says if you are late, you will get a strike for round 1. If you do not make it by the start of round 2 you will not be able to compete.

Anyone can compete in the tournament, no matter your skill level. To find out more information on the tournament or the arcade, you can visit their Facebook page or go to their website.