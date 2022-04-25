NEW YORK (WPIX) — Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine said he gave away $20,000 he was planning to spend at a club.

In a video posted to Instagram, the rapper explained that he’d intended to spend the cash at the club, but he didn’t end up going. While headed to an airport on his way out of New York, he spotted people selling flowers on the side of the road and decided to give it to them.

Video shows him handing over a stack of money and hugging a man and woman on the side of the road. The pair thanked the rapper and wished him well.

Earlier in April, the rapper posted video of himself dropping bundles of cash onto the ground. He counted more than $1 million and called himself the “king of New York.”

The rapper is no longer in prison. In 2019, he was sentenced to two years, buy was released during the pandemic to serve the last four months of his sentence at an undisclosed location because his asthma put him in danger of contracting the coronavirus.