Previously unheard Prince song released

(CNN) – The Prince Estate released previously unheard music Thursday, to honor the 40th anniversary of the iconic musician’s self-title second album. The song is an acoustic version of “I feel for you.”

A fully produced studio recording of the song appeared on the album “Prince,” which was released October 19, 1979. The recording was created in the winter of 1978.

“I feel for you” became a top 10 hit for the R&B singer Chaka Khan in 1994. Her version won two Grammys.

The acoustic version released by Prince’s Estate is available on streaming platforms, and also a limited-edition 7 inch vinyl single with the acoustic version on one side, and the original studio recording on the other.

The release comes three years after Prince’s death in April 2016 from an accidental overdose of the opioid, fentanyl.