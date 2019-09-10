Pop rockers Sum 41 announce Fort Wayne date

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Sum 41, which found success in the early 2000s with their pop rock sound, has announced a tour date in Fort Wayne.

The Canadian group will bring their Order in Decline Tour to the Clyde Theatre on Friday, Dec. 20. Tickets for the all-ages show go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

Sum 41 enjoyed mainstream success with the release of their debut, full-length album “All Killer, No Filler,” which included the single “Fat Lip.” The album was certified platinum in the U.S., Canada and U.K., and “Fat Lip” rose to No. 1 on the Billboard Modern Rock Tracks chart.

“Order in Decline” is Sum 41’s seventh studio album, released in July.

