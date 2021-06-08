Pixies make stop at Foellinger Outdoor Theater in September

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Pixies – Black Francis, Joey Santiago, David Lovering, and Paz Lenchantin – are returning to the road in September and making a stop at the Foellinger Outdoor Theatre on Sept. 14.

In their first U.S. shows since December 2019, the band said it will draw from the entire catalogue for the set list, playing a different set at each show, with every song determined just before its first note is played. However, fans can expect to hear many of their favorites such as: “Here Comes Your Man,” “Wave of Mutilation,” “Where is My Mind,” “Gouge Away,” “Hey,” “Bone Machine,” “Debaser,” and “Gigantic.”

“Over the past year, it’s been wonderful to spend so much time with our families,” said Pixies’ Joey Santiago. “I’ve been doing a lot of cycling and playing music, Paz has been working on art projects, music, film, and surfing, Charles has been raising chickens and doing a lot of painting, and Dave has been playing drums, doing magic, and investing time in metal detecting and mineral collecting. But we’re ready to get back to playing live shows and are looking forward to seeing you all.”

Pixies’ U.S. September schedule:

10 – Capitol Theatre, Port Chester, NY

11 – Stage AE, Pittsburgh, PA

13 – Old Forester’s Paristown Hall, Louisville, KY

14 – Foellinger Theatre, Fort Wayne, IN

16 – Summerfest, Milwaukee, WI

17 – The Factory at The District, Chesterfield, MO

18 – The Waiting Room/Outdoors – Omaha, NE

19 – Riot Fest, Chicago, IL

21 – Jacobs Pavilion, Cleveland, OH (with NIN)

23 – Jacobs Pavilion, Cleveland, OH (with NIN)

26 – Cain’s Ballroom, Tulsa, OK

Pre-sale tickets start Wednesday at 10 a.m. with code SUMMER and tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. on TicketMaster. For all ticketing information, visit www.pixiesmusic.com.