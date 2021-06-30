Philharmonic bringing live music to communities across the region this summer

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Beginning July 8 and continuing throughout the summer, the Fort Wayne Philharmonic said it will offer a wide variety of free small ensemble, community and engagement concerts across the region.

“We are thrilled to be back,” said Managing Director James W. Palermo. “What better way is there to reintroduce our wonderful musicians to regional audiences than by blanketing all of Northeast Indiana

with music?”

The Audiences Unlimited partnership will allow live music to be heard at the following care facilities: Heritage Pointe, Life Adult Day Academy (LADA), Canterbury Nursing, Kingston Residence (south), Golden Years Homestead, Lutheran Life Villages at Pine Valley, Coventry Meadows, Heritage Park, Cedar Ridge Assisted Living, Ascension Health (Formerly Presence Sacred Heart Home), Lutheran Life Villages at Kendallville, Lutheran Life Villages at Anthony, Cedarhurst of Fort Wayne, Life Adult Day Academy (LADA,) University Park Health and Rehab Center, and Golden Years Homestead.

A new collaboration with the Clubroom at the Clyde Theatre known as “Coffee with the Phil” is scheduled for

three Wednesdays at 10 a.m.

“Purchase your own coffee and pastries at the Clubroom’s Crescendo Coffee & More on July 21, Aug. 3, and Aug. 11, then listen to free music provided courtesy of Philharmonic wind and brass groups,” the Philharmonic said.

New this summer is an expanded number of free concerts at the James Cultural Plaza in Auburn,

sponsored by PNC. The PNC Pop-Up Series will feature various Philharmonic groups on four evenings

beginning at 8 p.m.:

July 8, Freimann Quartet and Wind Quintet

July 9, Calhoun Brass Quintet and Harrison String Quintet

Aug. 6, Wayne Street Strings

Aug.7, Central Winds

Live at Lunch is Sweetwater’s live noontime concert series, with free performances in the spacious

Crescendo Cafe. No ticket is required for admission. Tasty meals are available for purchase at the

adjacent Downbeat Diner before the hour-long concerts which begin at noon on the following dates:

July 23, Chamber Orchestra

Aug. 4, Wind Quintet

Aug. 11, Calhoun Brass Quintet

Aug. 13, Freimann Quartet

On Aug. 3 the Freimann Quartet also will perform a noontime concert under the Rotunda at the Allen Country Courthouse. The Philharmonic is reminding attendees that cell phones are not permitted on the premises.

The Philharmonic said all concerts are free and designed to fill the region with music as the Philharmonic reconnects with local audiences through its extended summer season.

For a full list of concerts, events, and activities, visit fwphil.org.