Pharrell Williams proposes Virginia Black Lives Matter art

In this Nov. 3, 2019 file photo, Pharrell Williams arrives at the 23rd annual Hollywood Film Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Virginia Beach is considering painting Black Lives Matter down its oceanfront boardwalk after a Grammy-winning musician from the city supported the idea on social media.

Recording artist Pharrell Williams proposed the tribute in an Instagram post this week, adding a photo of what the message would look like along the boardwalk. Last week, the same words were painted in giant yellow letters along the Washington street that leads to the White House to send a message of support and solidarity to Americans outraged over the killing of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis. Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer said Wednesday that he and city staff planned to discuss whether the art could happen.

