Paul McCartney writing ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ stage musical

FILE – In this Monday, July 10, 2017 file photo, Paul McCartney performs at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla. USA. McCartney is writing his first stage musical, an adaptation of classic movie “It’s a Wonderful Life”, it is announced Thursday July 18, 2019. (AP Photo/Scott Audette, FILE)

LONDON (AP) — Paul McCartney is writing his first stage musical, an adaptation of the classic movie “It’s a Wonderful Life.”

The ex-Beatle is collaborating with “Billy Elliot” playwright Lee Hall and West End producer Bill Kenwright.

McCartney said he’d never considered writing a musical, but after meeting Kenwright and Hall three years ago, “found myself thinking this could be interesting and fun.”

Hall said McCartney’s “wit, emotional honesty and melodic brilliance brings a whole new depth and breadth to the classic tale.”

Frank Capra’s 1946 film tells the story of George Bailey, a small-town banker wracked with regret who is shown the value of his life by a guardian angel.

Producers said Thursday they are aiming for a late 2020 launch for the show. Its dates and venue have not been released.

