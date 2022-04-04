FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Rock duo Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo are coming to Fort Wayne.

Sweetwater announced Monday that the couple will perform live at the Sweetwater Performance Pavilion on Sunday, June 19. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

“Selling out concerts and still wowing audiences after over three decades in music together, theirs is a chemistry that will, undoubtedly, be thrilling music-lovers forever,” Sweetwater wrote in a promotional release.

Here’s more from Sweetwater:

A four-time Grammy winner, Pat Benatar is a classically trained mezzo-soprano. During the 1980s, Benatar had two RIAA-certified multi-Platinum albums, five RIAA-certified Platinum albums, three RIAA-certified Gold albums and 19 Top 40 singles, including the Top 10 hits, “Hit Me With Your Best Shot,” “Love Is a Battlefield,” “We Belong,” and “Invincible.” During the early days of MTV, she was one of the most heavily played artists on the popular music channel. Her hits continue to be as unforgettable now as they were at the dawn of MTV, when she emerged fearless, fighting, and forging a path for other female rock stars around the world. After being inducted into the Long Island Hall of Fame in 2008, Benatar released her long-awaited autobiography in 2010, the appropriately-titled “Between a Heart and a Rock Place” – which allowed the world a fascinating glimpse into the life and times of one of the most beloved female rock ‘n’ roll icons of all time.

Neil “Spyder“ James Giraldo has been a professional musician, producer, arranger, and songwriter for more than four decades now, changing the face of the pop charts throughout the 1980s with his collaborator, muse and wife, Pat Benatar. More than just an explosive steel bending guitar player, Giraldo’s innovative vision helped him create the signature Benatar sound, from its inception. His impressive back catalog includes more than 100 songs written, produced, arranged and recorded for Benatar, as well as many hits he helped create for John Waite, Rick Springfield (No. 1, Grammy-winning classic “Jessie’s Girl” and Top 10 hit “I’ve Done Everything For You” included), Kenny Loggins (Top 20 hit “Don’t Fight It” – also Grammy-nominated), Steve Forbert, The Del Lords, Beth Hart, and countless others.

Tickets for Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo’s show at the Sweetwater Performance Pavilion will be available starting Friday at 10 a.m. at the Sweetwater campus located at 5501 US Highway 30 West and online via sweetwaterpavilion.com.