INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Fair is hitting Hoosiers with their best shot!

Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo have been announced as the final addition to the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage performers for this summer’s Indiana State Fair.

The duo joins previously announced acts Travis Tritt, Chaka Khan, Kansas, KC and the Sunshine Band, and Trace Adkins.

Benatar and Giraldo will perform on Sunday, August 7. The duo was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall

of Fame and are known for hits like “Hit Me With Your Best Shot,” “Love Is a Battlefield,” and “Heartbreaker.”

The Hoosier Lottery Free Stage concerts are free with paid fair admission, and seating is first-come, first-served.

Hoosier Lottery Free Stage performance schedule:

Kansas – Friday, July 29 (opening day)

Jesse McCartney – Saturday, July 30

We The Kingdom – Sunday, July 31

Chaka Khan – Wednesday, August 3

Gone 2 Paradise (Tribute to Jimmy Buffett) – Thursday, August 4

Travis Tritt – Friday, August 5

The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band – Saturday, August 6

Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo – Sunday, August 7

Trace Adkins – Wednesday, August 10

Too Fighters (A Tribute to Foo Fighters) – Thursday, August 11

KC & The Sunshine Band – Friday, August 12

El Dia de los Latinos en la Feria del Estado de Indiana presented by Radio Latina (Latino-Fest at the Indiana State Fair) – Saturday, August 13

Zach Williams – Sunday, August 14

Happy Together Tour featuring The Turtles, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Association, The Classics IV, The Vogues, The Cowsills – Wednesday, August 17

Small Town (A Tribute to John Mellencamp) – Thursday, August 18

Carly Pearce – Friday, August 19

Vixen & Autograph – Saturday, August 20

Gospel Music Day featuring Fred Hammond – Sunday, August 21

All shows start at 7:30 p.m. unless noted otherwise.

The 2022 Indiana State Fair is scheduled to open on Friday, July 29 and runs through August 21. This year’s theme is “Fun at the Speed of Summer.”