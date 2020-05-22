Pac-Man turns 40

Live Now
(CNN) Pac-Man, the hugely popular maze video game debuted in a Tokyo arcade back on May 22, 1980, although it was originally called Puck-Man.

The game’s American distributor worried that kids would change the “P” to an “F” on the marquee, so the name was changed, history was made and Pac-Man was born.

It innovated arcade game play with a defined main character and the first “power up.” The game was also simple and deceptively difficult at the same time which helped fuel its popularity.

To this day, only a handful of people have completed a perfect game, finishing with no lives lost and the maximum number of points from each level.

