Ozzy Osbourne cancels North American tour dates to have Parkinson’s treatment

(AP) Rocker Ozzy Osbourne has canceled his North American tour dates in order to have treatment for Parkinson’s disease.

The 71-year-old, who revealed his diagnosis last month, will go to Switzerland for six to eight weeks of medical treatment.

Parkinson’s disease is a long-term degenerative nervous system disorder that affects movement.

The Grammy winner and former vocalist for the metal band Black Sabbath announced the news on Twitter Monday (17 FEB. 2020).

He said during a recent interview on “Good Morning America” that his diagnosis came after a fall last year.

Osbourne had to cancel tour dates in 2019 due to health troubles. He was hospitalized with complications from influenza, and the United Kingdom and European leg of his “No More Tours 2” tour was postponed on doctors’ orders.

He had to cancel several shows on his North American tour in 2018 because of a hand infection.

Osbourne and his family, including his children and wife Sharon, were the stars of their own reality show called “The Osbournes.”