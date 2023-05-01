FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Reigning ACM Group of the Year and CMA Vocal Group of the Year, Old Dominion, has announced a new leg to their renowned U.S. No Bad Vibes Tour. Visiting 30+ additional arenas nationwide, Old Dominion will kick off this new round of dates on September 7th at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, MI. The band is set to wrap their continental U.S. tour dates at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena in December. The tour includes a stop in Fort Wayne, IN on Thursday, November 16 at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum with special guests Chase Rice and Kylie Morgan.

Tickets on sale this Friday, May 5 at 10AM local time @ http://Tour.weareolddominion.com. American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Tuesday, May 2 at 10am local time through Thursday, May 4 at 10pm local time.

Old Dominion has been crisscrossing the country on their No Bad Vibes Tour since January, playing high-energy shows in sold-out arenas to thousands of excited fans since the start of 2023. After a recent stop in the desert for a performance at Stagecoach Festival this past weekend, the band’s tour will next stop at the Enmarket Arena in Savannah, GA on May 5th.

The group’s tour announcement comes off the heels of the group’s recent ACM nomination for Group of the Year, making this the eighth consecutive year Old Dominion has been nominated in the category. They have taken home the title the last five years.

Old Dominion also recently debuted their critically acclaimed new single “I Should Have Married You” (Columbia Nashville/Sony Music Nashville). The track was written and produced by Old Dominion’s Matthew Ramsey, Trevor Rosen, Whit Sellers, Geoff Sprung and Brad Tursi alongside award-winning songwriter Shane McAnally. LISTEN HERE.