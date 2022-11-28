With the launch of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet last week, fans finally had the chance to experience an open-world Pokémon adventure. Unfortunately, they’ve also had to experience a host of issues, glitches, bugs, and poor performance.

One temporary fix for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet involves resetting the game once you leave a city. Reportedly, the game suffers a memory leak once players enter a populated area. The best way to address this issue is to reset the game after leaving a city or town. Others have mentioned that the game’s performance improves if you save the game on the Nintendo Switch ‘s local memory, not an SD card.

Nintendo has been quiet concerning these issues experienced in PokémonScarlet and Violet. We may have a reason why: Nintendo allegedly hasn’t received any complaints.

“I filed a complaint about [ Scarlet and Violet ] performance with Nintendo support today,” a Reddit post reads, “and I encourage anyone who has also had issues with the frame rate, clipping, game crashes, stuttering, lagging, etc., to file a complaint as well.

“The service tech said they have received no complaints about Scarlet and Violet and know of no problems with the games. They also said they have no plans to release a patch or update to address performance issues at this time.

“Whether this service tech would know or not, that is what they told me. Since they say they don’t know of any problems with the games and have received no complaints, I encourage people to let them know what problems you’ve encountered.

“I was able to speak with a real person in the chat feature.”

Breaking Records

Despite these issues, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have still managed to sell an insane amount of copies. Nintendo recently proclaimed the games have sold over 10 million copies in just three days. Not only does this make for the best release in Pokémon history, but it’s also the most successful Nintendo launch of all time.

The 10 million units include both physical and downloadable versions of the game.

One possible glimmer of hope comes from Reddit user Swizzler.

“I used to work at a call center where companies outsourced support of tons of stuff,” they state, “guessing Nintendo uses a company like this too. We’d have to say [stuff] like this all the time even if we were getting hammered with nonstop reports because contracts with the client would state we were unable to provide information to customers on any level, just take their report, do basic troubleshooting, and escalate.

“They were the worst companies to deal with because you’d know that the issue was something like damage to a server or something and know that the outage would last up to 12 more hours but have to say, ‘huh, this is the first I’m hearing of this issue, I’ll let our engineers know!’ for the rest of the outage, every single phone call.”

This may explain why there’s radio silence from Nintendo regarding the game’s severe technical issues – or at least why techs are responding the way they are on ground level at the call center. A patch was pushed on the game’s launch day, but the status concerning future updates to improve Scarlet and Violet’s performance is currently unknown.

Scarlet and Violet aren’t the first Pokémon games to release this year. Pokémon Legends: Arceus, also releasing for Nintendo Switch, came out in January of this year. Its open-world environment and gameplay mechanics inspired the Paldea region featured in Scarlet and Violet. While its launch was not perfect, as the game also suffered from poor visuals and bugs, Scarlet and Violet’s glitches are on another level.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet released exclusively for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet on November 18th, 2022.