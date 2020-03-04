Nik Wallenda set for tightrope walk over volcano

Entertainment

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (AP) — Intense heat, poisonous gasses, molten lava make the conditions for Nik Wallenda’s latest tightrope walk downright hellish, and that’s just the way he wants it.

Wallenda will traverse atop a 1,300-foot-long high wire, the Masaya Volcano in Nicaragua on Wednesday in a stunt that he says will go on, no matter how bad the conditions get.

Wallenda tells The Associated Press that he’s been preparing for the stunt by walking a tightrope blindfolded and using a wind machine to simulate conditions he expects to face.

The walk will be broadcast live on ABC in a two-hour special that begins at 8 p.m. Eastern.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss