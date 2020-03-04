Nik Wallenda set for tightrope walk over volcano

NEW YORK (AP) — Intense heat, poisonous gasses, molten lava make the conditions for Nik Wallenda’s latest tightrope walk downright hellish, and that’s just the way he wants it.

Wallenda will traverse atop a 1,300-foot-long high wire, the Masaya Volcano in Nicaragua on Wednesday in a stunt that he says will go on, no matter how bad the conditions get.

Wallenda tells The Associated Press that he’s been preparing for the stunt by walking a tightrope blindfolded and using a wind machine to simulate conditions he expects to face.

The walk will be broadcast live on ABC in a two-hour special that begins at 8 p.m. Eastern.

