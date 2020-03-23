Neil Diamond rewrites ‘Sweet Caroline’ to encourage hand washing, social distancing

Singer Neil Diamond is encouraging his followers to wash their hands and practice social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

He posted a video to YouTube and Instagram Sunday where he sings a bit of his hit song “Sweet Caroline” but rewords the lyrics to, “Hands/Washing hands/Reaching out/Don’t touch me/I won’t touch you.”

