National Recording Registry adds albums by Dr. Dre, Selena

NEW YORK (AP) — Dr. Dre’s classic debut rap album “The Chronic,” Selena’s sophomore release “Ven Conmigo” and the worldwide disco hit “Y.M.C.A.” by the Village People are among 25 recordings being inducted to the National Recording Registry.

The Library of Congress announced Wednesday that Tina Turner’s “Private Dancer,” Glen Campbell’s “Wichita Lineman” — written by Jimmy Webb — and Whitney Houston’s No. 1 hit and cover of Dolly Parton’s “I Will Always Love You” are some of the titles tapped for preservation this year.

The library selects titles for preservation because of their cultural and historic importance to the American soundscape. The titles have to be at least 10 years old.