Movie theaters begin reopening Friday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Area movie theaters are beginning to reopen during phase 4 of Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb’s ‘Back On Track Indiana’ plan.

WANE 15 reached out to area theaters to see who was opening and when.

Fort Wayne

Northwood Cinema Grill has announced on their website that the theater will be reopening Friday, June 19. The theater is located on Stellhorn Rd in northeast Fort Wayne.

Until studios release new movies to the public, the theater will be showing “a lot of our favorite movies and special anniversary showings of some films.”

During this time, ticket prices will be reduced. Admission will be $5 for adults and $3 for children ages three-10 and adults over 55.

Columbia City

Bones Theatre has reopened its doors for 50% capacity in its theater. Bones Theatre is located on Opportunity Dr in northwest Columbia City.

Bones Theatre is following CDC recommendations for slowing the spread of COVID-19. Staff is wearing masks, Plexiglas is stationed around to prevent close interactions and movie goers will be seated in every other row.

Concessions will be open to the public and movie tickers are $5 for all ages.

Kendallville

Strand Theatre has announced that they are reopening Friday, June 19. Strand Theatre is located on South Main St in Kendallville.

Doors open one hour before show times.

Admission is $6 for adults and $4 for kids 12 and under. All matinee tickets are $4 and Bargain Tuesdays are $4.

Warsaw

North Pointe Cinemas is opening Friday, June 19 and is located on Mariners Dr. in Warsaw.

The theater will be following CDC guidelines: employees will be wearing masks, movie goers are requested to wear masks and seats will be cleaned in between showtimes using Virucide. Theaters will be at 50% capacity.

General admission is $9 after 5:30 and $8 before 5:30. Seniors and children 11 and under is $7.50 anytime. For 3D tickets, adult admission is $11 after 5:30 and $9 before 5:30. Children 11 and under is $9 anytime.

AMC Theatres

AMC Theatres announced that it will be reopening 450 locations by July 15 and all locations by July 24.

The theater will be implementing its “AMC Safe & Clean” health and sanitation program. This includes: Initially capping movie showing attendance at 30%, cleaning theaters after every movie, using an electrostatic sprayer to sanitize seating area, limiting the concession stand menu selection temporarily and improving the theater ventilation systems.

CEO and president Adam Aron told Variety Thursday that guests will not be required to wear a mask while employees will be.

“We did not want to be drawn into a political controversy,” Aron said. “We thought it might be counterproductive if we forced mask wearing on those people who believe strongly that it is not necessary. We think that the vast majority of AMC guests will be wearing masks. When I go to an AMC feature, I will certainly be wearing a mask and leading by example.”

The company plans to have all theaters up and running to show Disney’s “Mulan” on July 24 and Warner Bros.’ “Tenet” on July 31.

Fort Wayne has two AMC locations in Jefferson Pointe and on Dupont Rd. Marion has one AMC location on N. Theatre Rd. WANE 15 has attempted to reach out to all locations to get more information on when they will be reopening and was unable to talk to an associate.

Regal Theatres

Regal Theatres has announced that it plans to reopen theaters beginning Friday, July 10.

The theater will implement a wide range of new health and safety measures. This includes: providing contactless payment and UVL Foggers that will sanitize every auditorium and seat after each movie.

Employees will be required to wear masks, undergo daily health screenings and wash their hands every 30 minutes to an hour based on their job role. Hand sanitizer dispensers will be available on either side of the main entrance. Vending machines and water fountains will not be available for use.

A reduced menu at concessions will be offered and self-service condiment stands will be closed. refills on large drinks and popcorn will be suspended.

Theaters will be reduced to 50% capacity. Their reservation system will maintain two empty seats between groups and one seat at recliner locations.

Fort Wayne has one Regal Theatre located on W. Washington Center Rd. WANE 15 attempted to reach out to the theater to get more information on when they will be reopening and was unable to talk to an associate.

*This list is subject to change.