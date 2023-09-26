INDIANAPOLIS — With the help of NFL legends Peyton Manning and Eli Manning, Morgan Wallen announced he will extend his “One Night At A Time” world tour into 2024 with 10 new dates, kicking off in Indianapolis in early April.

According to a news release, Wallen will perform at Lucas Oil Stadium on April 4, 2024. The show will also feature Bailey Zimmerman, Nate Smith and Lauren Watkins. This is part of 10 additional stadium shows set for 2024.

Wallen’s third album, “One Thing At A Time,” remained at No. 1 on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart for 12 consecutive weeks after it was released in March. According to the release, his 6X platinum album “Dangerous: The Double Album” is Billboard’s longest running top 10 album in history for a solo artist.

“Thank y’all for an insanely fun and fulfilling 2023 tour,” Wallen said in the release. “It was impossible for me to hit every stadium that I wanted to in 2023, so we’re gonna keep this tour going in 2024. See y’all out there!”

The Indianapolis show, as well as the other 2024 stops, will be using advance registration. Fans can register for tickets through 2:59 a.m. ET on Oct. 2. After the registration closes, fans will be randomly selected to receive a day/time of the presale, along with a code for the presale. VIP packages for the show will also be available.

In 2024, Wallen will also perform in cities including Denver, Nashville, Tennessee, Arlington, Texas and Kansas City, Missouri. The “One Night At A Time” world tour kicked off in March and has made stops in Detroit and Columbus, Ohio.