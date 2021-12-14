Miss America turns 100. Will she last another 100 years?

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — As Miss America turns 100, a major question remains unanswered: Is she still relevant?

The competition is marking its 100th anniversary on Thursday, having managed to maintain a complicated spot in American culture.

FILE – Contestants in the first Miss America pageant line up for the judges in Atlantic City, N.J., in September 1921. The competition is marking its 100th anniversary on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, having managed to maintain a complicated spot in American culture with a questionable relevancy. (AP Photo/File)

FILE – In this file photo, 2016 Miss America pageant contestants show themselves in swimsuits as they compete in Atlantic City, N.J., Sept. 13, 2015. In 2018, the pageant announced it would no longer judge contestants in their appearance. (AP Photo/Mel Evans, File)

FILE – Miss America 1989 Gretchen Carlson, left, and first runner up, Maryland’s Virginia Cha, center, watch as Missouri’s Debbye Turner throws her arms up in jubilation after winning Miss America 1990 in Atlantic City, N.J., Sept. 16, 1989. Carlson was part of an all-female leadership team that took over the Miss America organization after a 2018 email scandal in which male leaders insulted former Miss Americas, and helped to eliminate judging on physical appearance. (AP photo/Tom Patrick, File)

FILE – Vanessa Williams, the first Black woman to win the Miss America crown, in 1984, speaks at a news conference to announce she would relinquish her title over a nude photo scandal, July 23, 1984. The Miss America organization, which apologized to Williams in 2015 over the resignation, is marking its 100th anniversary on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, having managed to maintain a complicated spot in American culture. (AP Photo/File)

FILE – Saundra Williams, 19, center, of Philadelphia, is crowned the first Miss Black America at ceremonies in Atlantic City, N.J., flanked by first runner-up Theresa Claytor, 20, right, and second runner-up Linda Johnson, 21, left, Sept. 8, 1968. The contest was held to revolt against the lack of diversity in the Miss America competition, which is marking its 100th anniversary on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, having managed to maintain a controversial spot in American culture. (AP Photo/File)

FILE – Contenders for the title of Miss America line up on the Boardwalk at Atlantic City, N.J., on Sept. 2, 1952. In the late 1930s, 40s and 50s, minority women were excluded from competition by “rule number seven,” which stated that contestants had to be “of good health and of the white race.” Having managed to maintain a complicated spot in American culture, the competition is marking its 100th anniversary, on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/File)

FILE – Miss Florida Ericka Dunlap, center, reacts as outgoing Miss America Erika Harold, right, crowns her Miss America 2004, while host Tom Bergeron holds onto her during the Miss America Competition in Atlantic City, N.J., Saturday, Sept. 20, 2003. Dunlap, who graduated from college debt-free, founded her own public relations firm and became a TV personality said, “I think that people have the wrong idea about what Miss America is all about, because it’s not just about getting dressed up and being prim and proper and being perfect on stage.” (AP Photo/Daniel Hulshizer, File)

FILE – Virginia’s Camille Schrier, left, walks the stage after winning the Miss America competition at the Mohegan Sun casino in Uncasville, Conn., Dec. 19, 2019. The Miss America competition is marking its 100th anniversary on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, managing to maintain a complicated spot in American culture. With viewership down, the event now held at the Mohegan Sun casino in southeastern Connecticut, is moving from broadcast television to NBC’s streaming Peacock service this year. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

While viewership has dropped since its 1960s heyday and the event is moving from broadcast television to streaming, Miss America enthusiasts contend the ritual is here to stay.

The competition has undergone an at times painful evolution, criticized for its lack of diversity.

An expert describes Miss America as in “a bind because as it tries to progress, it not only loses its original identity, but becomes less entertaining to the people who like to watch it.”