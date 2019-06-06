Middle Waves to announce 2018 lineup Thursday

Organizers of the Middle Waves Music Festival will reveal the 2018 lineup Thursday, May 31 at 5:30 PM at Hop River Brewing Company, 1515 N Harrison Street.

The Lineup Announcement event is a free and an all-ages event, with doors opening at 5:30 PM

and the announcement beginning at 6 PM.

The 2018 Middle Waves Music Festival, held in Headwaters Park on September 14-15.

Weekend Passes are available at $75 for General Admission and $155 for VVIP, with prices increasing periodically throughout the summer.

Tickets can be purchased at MiddleWaves.com.

In its third year, Middle Waves festival features an eclectic mix of 25+ performers on three stages. With food trucks, beverages, music, interactive art installations, events, and other fun and games. People of all ages, all backgrounds and all music preferences are bound to have the time of their lives.

The Flaming Lips headlined the inaugural festival in 2016 and MGMT was the featured act in 2017.