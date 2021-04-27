Middle Waves Music Festival postponed again

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The organizers of the Middle Waves Music Festival announced Tuesday that the event is being postponed again. The plan is to hold Middle Waves in 2022. The festival was postponed in 2020 because of COVID-19 and there was no festival in 2019.

Tickets purchased for the 2020 festival can still be refunded upon request, or they can be used for the 2022 festival.

We look forward to our triumphant and safe return in 2022. We are a small team with big dreams, and it devastates us to have to delay this vibrant weekend again. It is our hope that we can still find some ways to spread a little bit of our colorful Middle Waves magic throughout the city yet this year. We are incredibly fortunate for the continued support of our sponsors and encouragement from our community—we cannot emphasize that this festival would not be possible without all of your help and passion. Middle Waves organizers

Organizers had planned to hold the 2020 festival at Electric Works just south of downtown.