(The Hill) — Mick Jagger says he’s considering one day donating his song catalog to charity.

“The children don’t need $500 million to live well,” the Rolling Stones frontman said in a profile published Tuesday in the WSJ Magazine.

“Come on,” Jagger, 80, said.

While Jagger said he didn’t have plans to sell the British band’s post-1971 catalog — copyrights to The Rolling Stones’ music recorded before then are owned by the group’s former accountant’s company — he teased the idea of donating any proceeds to a nonprofit.

“You maybe do some good in the world,” Jagger said.

Several big-name performers have cashed in by selling their music catalogs in recent years.

Justin Bieber sold the rights to his music in January for a reported $200 million, while Bob Dylan cut a deal to sell his entire recorded music catalog to Sony Music Entertainment in 2022.

Before her death earlier this year, Tina Turner sold her music catalog to BMG in 2021 in what was dubbed the “largest solo deal” in the company’s history.