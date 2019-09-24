Michael Ray to headline country music show at Clyde Theatre

CMT on Tour Presents: Michael Ray’s Nineteen Tour featuring Jimmie Allen and Walker County will visit the Clyde Theatre on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. (Clyde Theatre)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Country music star Michael Ray will perform at Fort Wayne’s Clyde Theatre as part of a “CMT on Tour” show.

CMT on Tour Presents: Michael Ray’s Nineteen Tour, featuring Jimmie Allen and Walker County, will stop at the Clyde on Saturday, Nov. 2 at 7 p.m. Tickets for the show go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

Michael Ray has grown in popularity since his debut single “Kiss You in the Morning” was released in 2015. Jimmy Allen was nominated for the CMT Breakthrough Video of the Year for his hit “Best Shot.” Sister duo Walker County combines a soulful and rock twist to their country sound.

Tickets for the show will be available online at www.clydetheatre.com, over the phone at (800) 514-3849 or in person at The Clyde box office, all three Wooden Nickel Records locations, Neat Neat Neat Records and Sweetwater Sound.