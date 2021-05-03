MercyMe announces tour stop in Fort Wayne

GRAMMY® nominated, multiple American Music Award, Billboard Music Award and Dove Award-winning band MercyMe has announced their fall 2021 inhale (exhale) Tour, with a show in Fort Wayne on Friday, November 12, 2021.

Hitting 30 cities across the U.S., the band is excited to hit the road with fellow Fair Trade Services artist Micah Tyler.

Tickets will go on sale via www.Ticketmaster.com/acwmc, the Ticketmaster mobile app and in person at the Coliseum Ticket Office on Friday, May 14 at 10:00 a.m.

MercyMe released their tenth studio project, inhale (exhale) last Friday, April 30, and the current single, “Say I Won’t” has risen quickly across national radio charts, currently #4 on Billboard National Christian Audience, Mediabase Christian Audience and Billboard AC Indicator, as well as #5 on Billboard AC Monitored and Mediabase Christian AC.

For ticket information on all MercyMe tour dates, please visit www.mercyme.org.