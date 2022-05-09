FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Singer-songwriter Melissa Etheridge will play at Fort Wayne’s Foellinger Theatre this summer.

The “I’m the Only One” and “Come to My Window” will perform her new One Way Out album live at the open-air theater Aug. 2.

Etheridge enjoyed mainstream success in the 1990s, known for “confessional lyrics and raspy, smoky vocals,” the Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation wrote in a promotional release.

It continued:

She stormed onto the American rock scene in 1988 with the release of her critically acclaimed self-titled debut album, then delivered such memorable originals as “Bring Me Some Water,” “No Souvenirs” and “Ain’t it Heavy,” leading to the massive hits, “I’m the Only One” and “Come to My Window,” followed by the hit single, “I Want to Come Over.”

Early in her career she acknowledged her sexual orientation when it was considered less than prudent to do so. In 2004, after being diagnosed with breast cancer and losing her hair from chemotherapy, Etheridge appeared on the 2005 Grammy® telecast to sing “Piece of My Heart” in tribute to Janis Joplin. Eventually she won her health challenge and gave hope to many women afflicted with the disease.

As a performer and songwriter, Etheridge continues to captivate and inspire audiences across the country with her signature rasp and substantial guitar chops combined with her endless tenacity.

Tickets for Melissa Etheridge’s show at the Foellinger Theatre go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at the Parks and Recreation Department at 705 East State Blvd.) or online at www.fortwayneparks.org (click on Purchase Theatre Tickets).