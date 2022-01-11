Megadeth, Lamb of God to headline ‘The Metal Tour of the Year’ show at Coliseum

Kiko Loureiro, from left, David Ellefson, and Dave Mustaine of “Megadeth” accept the award for best metal performance for “Dystopia” at the 59th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Heavy metal bands Megadeth and Lamb of God will play at the Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne on Thursday, April 21 as part of the “Metal Tour of the Year.”

The two bands will be joined by Trivium and In Flames. Tickets will go on sale at 10 am Friday, January 14 at MetalTourOfTheYear.com.

The tour will be part of Live Nation’s Live Stubs initiative which provides digital, collectible NFT ticket stubs to ticket holders. Reimagining ticket stubs as digital collectible NFTs, Live Nation’s Live Stubs will mirror the unique section, row, and seat of each ticket purchased, allowing fans to collect ticket stubs once again – this time with more capabilities. Live Stubs will automatically be included with tickets on select Live Nation shows in North America. Fans will be able to view, share, gift, trade, and resell their live stubs on Livenation.com. These are collector items and will not replace the digital tickets needed to physically enter the show.