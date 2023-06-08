FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Although comedian Matt Rife will not be making his way to Fort Wayne until December, local residents are already taking notice.

Rife is scheduled to perform four shows over two days in late December at Summit City Comedy Club, but those wanting to attend one of the performances may miss out since all of the shows have already sold out.

Summit City Comedy Club told WANE 15 that tickets for the shows sold out “almost immediately.”

Rife is known for his guest appearances on “Wild ‘n Out,” as well as his comedy specials “Only Fans” and “Matthew Steven Rife.”

Summit City Comedy Club will host Rife’s shows on Friday, Dec. 22, and Saturday, Dec. 23.